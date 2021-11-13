Hyderabad: Ambernagar residents root for basic civic amenities

Ambernagar: The residents of Ambernagar in Warasiguda are facing a lot of civic issues, including poor drainage system, bad internal roads, open manholes, garbage dumps and overflow of drinking water.

The locals decried that the utter callousness of GHMC authorities was compounding their woes. Adding that the sewage overflow has been there for the last many years, they said that their main concern was open manholes that pose danger to commuters and residents, especially children, who are at a higher risk of slipping into them.

"The sewage overflow issue is turning from bad to worst. Due to shabby infrastructure, the colony lanes see continuous overflow of sewage. Further, the nala, where this waste water accumulates, is in very bad condition due to lack of proper maintenance. We request the authorities concerned to address our issues at the earliest," said T Rishi, a resident of Ambernagar.

"The sewerage pipelines of this area were laid long ago and since then, no repairs were taken up and no new pipelines were laid. The sewage flow and the subsequent stench from it is making our lives miserable. Further, the colony lanes have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes due to overflow of dirty water," said Anjaneyulu Nirmala, ward member of Ambernagar, adding that the promises of officials concerned to address the issues were short-lived.

"The internal roads, which were laid when the colony was established, are in pathetic condition and need to be re-carpeted. Though we urged the authorities to do the needful, they are yet to take a call. Also, the reckless garbage dumping has become a big nuisance. Our pleas to GHMC to clear the trash have fallen on deaf ears," said Shobha, another resident of Ambernagar.