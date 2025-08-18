Live
- Tirumala hills swamped with devotees over long weekend
- ECI's ultimatum to LoP Rahul Gandhi sparks political firestorm; Cong says 'will not apologise'
- Google to Use Gemini Chats for AI Training: How to Opt Out Before September 2
- Supreme Court Hears Plea from Delhi CM and Former CM in Defamation Case
- Working Towards Corporate Sustainability: EESL and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Sign MoU to Drive Industrial Energy Efficiency
- Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses ₹194 Crore in India
- Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s ‘Coolie’ Sets Its OTT Premiere Date – Streaming Details Inside
- Tungabhadra Dam releases 90,000 cusecs of water; Collector alerts officials
- Today’s Wordle Solution and Hints – August 18
- India Uncovers Major Gold Reserves in Odisha
Hyderabad and adjoining districts hit by relentless downpour
: Hyderabad and touching sections entered moderate to heavy rain overnight, with Medchal- Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recording the maximum rains of over to 46 mm, leaving several points submersed in wet and cold conditions.
: Parts of Hyderabad and adjoining areas in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts have witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The three sections entered heavy downfall Hyderabad between 20 mm and 46 mm from Sunday night to the atomic hours of Monday, performing in heavy cold and wet conditions.
Owing to a low-pressure area, the city and its peripheries received continuous Hyderabad rains from Sunday night. While Hyderabad’s core area has remained mostly dry, the rain has been heavy in parts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts.
According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum rainfall was recorded at Hyder Nagar in HMT Hills of Kukatpally at 46.3 mm, followed by Vinayak Nagar of Malkajgiri at 45 mm.
Some of the other places which saw the highest IMD rain alert include Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Gajularamaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri (43.8 mm), Kushaiguda old ward office, Cherlapally area in Kapra (42.3 mm), Heavy rainfall was recorded at Kapra, Chandanagar, University of Hyderabad campus, and Shamshiguda in Kukatpally.
In the meanwhile, Balapur in Ranagreddy district has recorded the highest 89 mms of rainfall today. On the other hand, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have sounded a high alert after several parts of the city saw bad Telangana weather in the last few hours. Special centres have been set up to deal with emergency.
GHMC Commissioner Karnan advised residents to stay alert and not to go out, particularly in Hyderabad flooding areas.