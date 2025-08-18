Hyderabad and adjoining districts hit by relentless downpour

: Parts of Hyderabad and adjoining areas in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts have witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The three sections entered heavy downfall Hyderabad between 20 mm and 46 mm from Sunday night to the atomic hours of Monday, performing in heavy cold and wet conditions.

Owing to a low-pressure area, the city and its peripheries received continuous Hyderabad rains from Sunday night. While Hyderabad’s core area has remained mostly dry, the rain has been heavy in parts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum rainfall was recorded at Hyder Nagar in HMT Hills of Kukatpally at 46.3 mm, followed by Vinayak Nagar of Malkajgiri at 45 mm.

Some of the other places which saw the highest IMD rain alert include Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Gajularamaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri (43.8 mm), Kushaiguda old ward office, Cherlapally area in Kapra (42.3 mm), Heavy rainfall was recorded at Kapra, Chandanagar, University of Hyderabad campus, and Shamshiguda in Kukatpally.

In the meanwhile, Balapur in Ranagreddy district has recorded the highest 89 mms of rainfall today. On the other hand, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have sounded a high alert after several parts of the city saw bad Telangana weather in the last few hours. Special centres have been set up to deal with emergency.

GHMC Commissioner Karnan advised residents to stay alert and not to go out, particularly in Hyderabad flooding areas.