Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar makes his own mark in policing

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar has made his own mark in policing ever since he took the reins as the head in December last year. Prompt role by the State police during the recent heavy rains, maintaining law and order in all parts of the State round the clock and checking white collar offences were the hallmark of the police performance .

Recent heavy rain paralysed normal life in the State The role of the police in rescuing stranded people in marooned villages drew applause from the government. Anjani Kumar monitored the flood situation round the clock along with Irrigation and local civic authorities. The DGP created a robust feedback mechanism. He encouraged officers to use social media platforms to create awareness and held periodic teleconferences with officers to receive feedback and concentrate on expected flood situation in the State.

As the Assembly elections are approaching fast, the DGP emphasised the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election. He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed officers to map border check-posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST departments after attending a meeting conducted by the Election Commission.

To enhance users’ friendliness and serve the citizens more efficiently, Telangana Police, in coordination with DoT, has integrated CEIR portal with TS Police Citizen Portal. As a result, citizens are encouraged to utilise this service on the TS Police Citizen Portal, instead of visiting MeeSeva or police stations for reporting lost/missing mobile devices. Telangana has already achieved the first place in the country in percentage of recovery (67.98 per cent) of lost/stolen mobile devices using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal.

Adequate security measures in the traffic and law and order management during the unveiling of the India’s largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, new State Secretariat , martyr memorial and the CM’s public meetings during the inauguration of district SP offices without any law and order problem were the result of the fool-proof planning by the DGP in coordination with police officials concerned.