Hyderabad: Anna Canteen launched in city
The Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) Forum's founder and general secretary, Xenex Amar, established Anna Canteen at 100 Feet X Roads in Madhapur in the city on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) Forum's founder and general secretary, Xenex Amar, established Anna Canteen at 100 Feet X Roads in Madhapur in the city on Sunday. The canteen was inaugurated with Forum members, and fans of NTR and CBN. The canteen would begin operations from the first week of July, said Xenex Amar. During the launch, he addressed a meeting and congratulated the newly-formed NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the canteens, first established during the Telugu Desam Party's government, had successfully fed the poor and gained support from the people of the State.
He also criticised the previous YCP government for shutting down the Anna canteens, which were named after the Telugu Desam Party, causing dissatisfaction among the poor.
Inspired by Chandrababu Naidu, he expressed his goal to ensure that no one goes hungry in the Telugu-speaking States.