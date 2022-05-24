Hyderabad: Anti-Terrorism Day event held to promote peace

Hyderabad: To commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and to observe Anti-Terrorism Day, a city-based NGO, Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community (HACC), in collaboration with Glam & Shine, organised an event 'Aman ka Rang Safed' at Salarjung Museum to mark the Anti-Terrorism Day and to promote peace.

The event saw performances by artists in music, dance, storytelling and poetry. The highlight of was a panel discussion, emphasising causes of terrorism and methods to promote peace. A panel discussion titled, "Terrorism is not related to religion" was moderated by Pavan Kumar. The panel comprised the board of directors-Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, Aamer Javeed, founder-director Youngistan Arun Daniel Yellamaty and founder of Freedom Again Foundation, Mushir Khan.

The panellists focused on the significance of peace. Sharing his views on peace Javeed said, "It is the need of the hour throughout the world. There is a need to communicate the significance of peace to our youth. The need for promoting peace has become more evident in the past eight years. We were on the path of progress before."

Young poets from the city who graced the event include Zakariya Zaki, Omer Abdul Bari and Riasat Ali Asrar who recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's famous poem, "Mujh se Pehli si Mohabbat". Princess Nargis Yar Khan felicitated the three panellists and the organisers.