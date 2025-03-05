Cyient, ADS join hands for digital content mgmt

Hyderabad: City- based Cyient, an Engineering Solutions company, said it has partnered with American Data Solutions (ADS), a digital content management solutions provider, to transform the way businesses manage, access, and utilise digital content.

While Cyient will extend its deep engineering expertise, ADS will provide its advanced content management portfolio, that includes scalable architecture, a multi-purpose digital data viewer, and robust security features.

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said: “At Cyient, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with ADS brings together Cyient’s engineering excellence and ADS’ advanced digital solutions to deliver next-generation, scalable, and intelligent content management systems.”

“By harnessing AI, ML, and cloud computing, we will create adaptive solutions that evolve with business needs, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. We are excited to accelerate the adoption of ADS’ innovative solutions, ensuring businesses across industries benefit from seamless, future-ready content management. This client-centric approach will empower organisations to streamline operations, improve content accessibility, and drive meaningful impact,” he added.

Ran Meriaz, Chief Executive Officer, ADS,said:“Together, we are poised to provide businesses with scalable, intelligent, and future-ready content management systems that will improve operational efficiency.”