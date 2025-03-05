Flat trading in listless session

Mumbai: Falling for the third straight day, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 96 points to close below the 73,000 mark on Tuesday amid global equity rout on tariff war worries and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE barometer closed at 72,989.93, down by 96.01 points or 0.13 per cent, as 18 of its components declined and 12 settled with gains. During the day, it dropped 452.4 points or 0.62 per cent to a low of 72,633.54 but recovered some of the losses in the second half. Extending the losses for the 10th straight session, the 50-share Nifty of NSE fell by 36.65 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 22,082.65. The index opened below the 22,000 level at 21,974.45 but managed to recover some losses later.

“The domestic market exhibited a recovery from today's lows but remained in negative territory due to adverse global cues related to escalating global trade tensions,” said Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Financial Services. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs1,06,388.96 crore to Rs3,85,07,568.89 ($4.41 trillion). Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said: “Indian benchmark indices opened lower and continued to fall during the day, ending in negative territory on Tuesday amid continued FII selling and ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.