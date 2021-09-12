Hyderabad: Army band to enthrall Tank Bund visitors

Hyderabad: This Sunday will be a big 'Fun Day' on Tank Bund in the city. The public gathering zone is going to witness cultural extravaganza. For the first time, the coveted ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC, Secunderabad, will perform live on the Tank Bund road. This will be followed by local artistes wowing the citizens with their beatboxing and singing skills. Beatboxing is a form of vocal percussion primarily involving the art of mimicking drums using one's mouth, lips, tongue, and voice.

Traditional folk artistes will also display their talent for the visitors. Professional clown artistes, jugglers and cyclists have all been roped in to showcase their acts all along the stretch to keep the kids engaged. A laser show is also planned.

Dedicated stalls have been allotted to the handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products making it a treat for the shopping lovers. TSCO handloom products, stalls with a mix of eco- friendly and a wide variety of handicrafts will all be present.

As a gesture for the visiting citizens, the urban forestry wing of HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) would distribute free saplings to all the visitors. Along with music, shopping and plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks will also be present all along Tank Bund road ensuring that the food lovers will not be disappointed. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facilities are also arranged. All arrangements are being made keeping in mind that the main road remains clear for visitors to walk freely, the HMDA authorities said the entire stretch would be the centre of art and cultural activity during weekends. The authorities also clarified the Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund road will be permitted only after 10 pm on Sunday. People are advised to immerse the idols on NTR Marg or towards People's Plaza side on PVNR Marg during the Tank Bund closure hours.

