Hyderabad: Arrangements in full swing for Bandi's yatra

Hyderabad: The second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which will cover 112 villages under 10 Assembly segments in five districts, will begin on April 14, after paying respects to Dr Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, party state secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and padayatra committee head and State BJP vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy said that the 380-km-long yatra of Bandi Sanjay for 31 days would be inaugurated with a public meeting at Jogulamba Shakti Peetam, and Chief Minister of Karnataka or Assam would be attending as the chief guest. On the last day of the yatra on May 13, Union Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the mammoth public meeting going to be organised at Maheswaram. The yatra would be covering 10 Assembly segments in the combined Mahabubnagar district and Maheshwaram in the Ranga Reddy district.

The BJP leaders said that 30 departments, each headed by a committee, would be looking after the arrangements, and 200 people would be working dedicatedly throughout the yatra period to make it a grand success. They added that this time too, the Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States, party national general secretaries and national leaders would participate in the padayatra, which would be live streamed on social media platforms.