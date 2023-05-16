Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi launches development works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday took up several development works, including remodeling of sewage lane and drinking water pipelines, extension of box-type drain, in various areas of Bahadurpura, Karwan, Charminar and Yakutpura constituencies.

In each monsoon season several areas in these constituencies are the most affected. A majority of them receive contaminated water. To ensure relief to the residents from water-logging in the areas and no polluted drinking water supply the govt sanctioned the budget.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan, launched developmental works worth Rs 3.8 crore in the Falaknuma division.

The works includes laying of 100 mm dia, 150 mm dia and 200 mm dia water pipeline at Kings Avenue, Falaknuma.

They reviewed the pending and ongoing development works in the Bahadurpura constituency. They instructed officials to complete the works on schedule.

Owaisi also inaugurated development works worth Rs 1.44 crore in the Ghansi Bazar division (Charminar constituency) along with MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and in Yakutpura works worth Rs 5 crore, in Santoshnagar division, along with MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Asad interacted with the locals and listened to grievances. He assured them that their problems would be solved. He directed the corporator to take note of the issues and solve them. Later, they inspected various pending and on-going development projects in Ghansi Bazar.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin inaugurated water pipeline works in the Karwan division and inspected laying of NP3 pipeline in Hakeempet.