Hyderabad: Attapur road works put on fast track

Rajendranagar: Soon after the issue of pathetic road conditions at Attapur appeared in The Hans India on February 16, the authorities swung into action and completed the works on war footing making the stretch almost clear from scratches that developed during pavement milling before laying the roads.

The issue dragged the attention of the authorities towards the pathetic conditions of both sides of the five-kilometre long stretch from Pillar No. 245 Sulemannagar to 294 Shivrampally that was left untouched for days after pavement milling work (scratching of road) under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) causing great inconvenience to the road users in Rajendranagar.

The report highlighted that the entire stretch became a perilous route for the commuters as most of the passengers were losing balance of the vehicles while passing through the five-km road. Following the issue being raised in The Hans India, the officials picked up the pace of the work that made the Attapur stretch much safer to travel for the road users. "We have completed first layer of DBM (Dense Bituminous Macadam) work on almost 1.5 kilometre stretch from Pillar No. 294 to Pillar Number 245 on Attapur stretch. However, the next level BC layer (Bitumen concrete) work will start from today and would be completed in the next one and a half day," informed Chandu, Site Engineer MVR.

Further, he said, "We have completed over 50 percent works in Rajendranagar so far that includes 6 km of the whole one side stretch from Pillar No. 117 to Pillar No.318 Aramghar crossroads. Similarly, two km stretch from Durga Nagar Junction to Moghal Engineering College has also been completed. The works for 1.8 km stretch from Danamma Huts to Aramghar crossroads was already done with line marking on the road."