Hyderabad: Audit Week celebrations held

Hyderabad: As part of Audit Week celebrations being organised from November 20 to 24, which was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan, the finals of the quiz competition were conducted on Thursday in the premises of the AGs Offices Complex, Hyderabad.

The audience also participated, which included questions on the history of IA and AD and general awareness. A cultural evening was organised for the officials of IA and AD and their families. Multiple skits were also performed which received great applause from the audience.

The officials who enrolled in the health camp inaugurated by MS Subrahmanyam, Director General, expressed their gratitude for creating awareness around health and fitness. A total of 81 units were collected in the blood donation camp, which was inaugurated by A Paventhan, Director.