Hyderabad: Awareness drive on menstrual hygiene

Hyderabad: To celebrate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (L&TMRHL), in collaboration with the Red Express Campaign, organized a two-day awareness drive on women's menstrual hygiene from menarche to menopause and promote alternative sustainable period products. The event kick-started on Friday.

During the event, representatives of the Red Express Campaign interacted with women passengers and lady staff of HMR and showcasing their re-usable fabric period pads, while generating awareness about menstrual hygiene, said a senior officer of Hyderabad Metro.