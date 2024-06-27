Hyderabad: Awareness rally held on drug abuse

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, members of the Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) along with the East Zone Peace Committee, Lalaguda Police Station organised a rally on Wednesday.

The rally emphasised the importance of steering clear of the detrimental impacts of drug use. Members carried banners with slogans such as “Stop Drug Abuse, Stop Illicit Trafficking” and “Say No to Drugs”. They also chanted slogans like “Drug Users Are Real Life Losers” and “Be Smart, Don’t Start” during the rally.