Hyderabad: Awareness workshop at PJTSAU held on HDPS in cotton

Hyderabad: Awareness workshop at PJTSAU held on HDPS in cotton
Highlights

The High-Density Planting System enables mechanisation in planting and picking cotton

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Wednesday organised a demonstration cum awareness workshop on High-Density Planting System (HDPS) in cotton to the KVK and DAATTC coordinators and science. Before conducting the awareness workshop, a ceremonial transfer of vacuum planters (10 units) to the PJTSAU was held near the auditorium.

Dr V Praveen Rao vice-chancellor, PJTSAU said, "There is a high need for high-density plantation in the cotton crop and enables the mechanisation in planting and picking cotton.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has been yielded good results in the agriculture sector for rendering better services to the farmers." Based on the feedback received from this initiative, the method has been implemented in an effective manner and also included other crops to be planted through this method, added VC.

Dr R Jagadeeshwar, Director of Research, PJTSAU, Dr Sudha Rani, Director of Extension, PJTSAU, Dr Seema, Member, Board of Management committee & Dean of Agriculture, PJTSAU and ther representative attended the programme.

