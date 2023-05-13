Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Hyderabad: Babul NGO to hold eco film festival
Highlights
City-based Babul NGO is organising “7th BEFF-BABUL ECO FILM FESTIVAL’’ from June 1 to 5 2023 in synchronisation with World Environment Day celebrations.
Hyderabad: City-based Babul NGO is organising “7th BEFF-BABUL ECO FILM FESTIVAL’’ from June 1 to 5 2023 in synchronisation with World Environment Day celebrations. The venues are GNITS Engg College, Shaikpet &LaMakaan Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Gangadhar Panday, President of Babul NGO informed that there will be screening of the best and latest EcoFilms from world over besides holding of many nature games and activities.
Prizes will be given in the Short Film Contest and EcoCartoon competition. Delegate registrations have started.For details visit website www.babul.ngo, cell- 9618082288 hashtag #beff2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS