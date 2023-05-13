  • Menu
Hyderabad: Babul NGO to hold eco film festival

Hyderabad: City-based Babul NGO is organising “7th BEFF-BABUL ECO FILM FESTIVAL’’ from June 1 to 5 2023 in synchronisation with World Environment Day celebrations. The venues are GNITS Engg College, Shaikpet &LaMakaan Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Gangadhar Panday, President of Babul NGO informed that there will be screening of the best and latest EcoFilms from world over besides holding of many nature games and activities.

Prizes will be given in the Short Film Contest and EcoCartoon competition. Delegate registrations have started.For details visit website www.babul.ngo, cell- 9618082288 hashtag #beff2023.

