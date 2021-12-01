Hyderabad: Bad roads, stray dogs torment residents of Raju Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: Like many other colonies across the city, Raju Nagar Colony, Balanagar too faces a plethora of problems ranging from poor road conditions to dog menace, causing untold hardships to commuters and residents.

Dwellers allege that roads have been dug up for sewage pipeline connections; after completing the work authorities haven't re-layed them.

A resident N Kanakiah said, "As roads are in bad condition, many accidents are taking place during nights. There are many potholes on pathways which mess with the lives of both residents and commuters.

"Authorities have dug up roads for sewage work, but after finishing it they have not re-laid them. We request the officials to re-lay roads as public are facing problems, he added.

Dog menace in the colony is also haunting the locals, who say that even though several complaints have been lodged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the staff has not acted on them. A resident, K Niranjan, said because of the canine nuisance people, including children, were scared to walk on the streets. Though several complaints have been lodged with GHMC the situation continues to be the same. Residents also say that power and cable wires were loosely hanging posing a threat to public safety. They have requested authorities to arrange frequent clearance of garbage lying on either side of roads.

"We request authorities to clear garbage on roads frequently as it is being dumped on roads in few areas of Balanagar. The locals are bugged by foul smell generated by piled up filth, says G Raghu of Balanagar.