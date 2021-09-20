Hyderabad: Baji Reddy Goverdhan assumes charge as TSRTC chairman

Baji Reddy Goverdhan on Monday assumed charge as chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here in Bus Bhavan at RTC X roads. Minister KT Rama Rao, Prashanth Reddy, MLC Kavitha, RTC MD Sajjanar were present.



Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Baji Reddy on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Baji Reddy said that there is no mention of selling RTC assets in the similar way like railway assets.



To pull TSRTC from the debts, the government has already appointed managing director for the corporation and in the latest, senior MLA Baji Reddy took charge as the chairman.

