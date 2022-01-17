Hyderabad: Banned Chinese manja becomes bane for many

Hyderabad: Makar Sankranti, one of the major festivals of flying kites that falls in the beginning of the year, is a tradition of over four centuries. But incidents of Chinese manja are increasing year by year.

On the occasion of Sankranti, kite flying turned tragic in the city, as incidents were reported in which three died in kite flying mishaps. Whereas, some were severely injured due to the usage of banned Chinese manja (thread) while flying kites. An incident occurred in Shalibanda of Old city where a man while riding a two-wheeler met with an accident where his throat was cut with Chinese manja with a kite hanging in the middle of the road. He was shifted to a nearby hospital and was given treatment.

Syed Kamran Hussain tweeted and asked the Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao to impose restrictions on flying kites with banned Chinese manja. "Respected @KTRTRS Sir, there should be some restrictions imposed on the use of Chinese manja especially near main roads. This happened with me on Shalibanda main road while I was riding back home. Request you to frame some guidelines on flying kites with Chinese Manjha #AskKTR."

















Many such incidents were reported in the Old city. Every year, Chinese manja continues to soar as kite flying reaches a peak in the season of Sankranti. Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist said "the State forest department announced that mobile squads were formed to check illegal sale and purchase of synthetic manja. But it was available easily in the markets especially in the parts of Old City. "With the easy availability of synthetic thread, people purchase the manja causing accidents. The government must stop manufacturing synthetic manja and its sale". However, to create awareness among people and also shopkeepers selling kites and manja, posters were brought out by the Forest Department in English, Telugu and Urdu languages about the harm caused by these banned substances on animals, birds, humans and environment. They also informed about the ban orders and requested not to sell or purchase synthetic manja.