Hyderabad-based NGOs’ help pours in for rain-hit

Hyderabad: Lending a helping hand to the most affected people of the recent downpour, several voluntary organisations in the city have initiated many relief activities, including providing essentials. Ram Kumar, a member of Samaritans for the Nation, said, “the recent downpour across Telangana has made people’s lives miserable, especially in Mulugu district. Many lost valuable things, including kitchen utensils. Due to the Godavari floods houses in the surrounding localities got inundated. We are providing them support so that they can re-start their life normally.

‘Their current requirements are food, water bottles, medicines and essential items. We started a flood relief campaign. We have collected essential food items, including rice, wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, salt, red chili powder, turmeric, onion, which can sustain them for 15-20 days at least’.

‘In view of the risk of water-borne diseases spreading in the aftermath of floods, we are also distributing medicines, masks, sanitisers, mosquito nets and digital thermometers.

For them, we are building a temporary house with a tarpaulin sheet and other needed material. We are working in districts’.

‘We will pitch in depending on requirements that come our way apart from providing relief essentials’, he added.

Ravi Sambari, a member of Relief Riders Hyderabad, said the recent downpour has created havoc in the lives of people of Mulugu district. They have lost valuable items; to stand by them we have come forward to provide a ration kit, sanitary products, bedsheets and many more. Interested people can contact us (863994502/9121454320); our member are moving in the field to provide relief to flood victims.”

“Many areas are been washed away following heavy rains. With help of the local municipality we are identifying the flood-affected areas; our volunteers are leaving no stone unturned to rescue villagers severely affected by breaches in areas located in the vicinity of the river and shift them to a safer zone.’

‘As the State government and various voluntary organisations are arranging food, we plan to provide plates and glasses to the flood victims. In this mission many like-minded people are helping us financially. Interested persons can contact us on 7995404040,” said a member of Feed The Needy.