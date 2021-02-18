Hyderabad: Bio-diversity park to be fully developed

Rajendranagar: Dr. V Praveen Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, on Wednesday promised to develop to its full capacity the bio-diversity park here.

Launching the 'Haritha Haram' programme in the park to mark the 67th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he remarked that KCR held the view that lung space was available in the twin cities only in Rajendranagar and the Secunderabad Cantonment areas.

The university, Dr. Rao stated, would develop the park in line with KCR's thinking. The teaching, non-teaching staff and students planted saplings.

Dr. Rao announced that registrar Dr. Sudhir Kumar has been entrusted with the task of overseeing development of the park. He said future agricultural activities would be based on bio-diversity, while asserting that the university would take steps to ensure that every student compulsorily planted a sapling from this year's monsoon.

Chandrasekhar, Director-General of MANAGE, said there was a need for encouraging bio-diversity heritage walk culture.

The Registrar, Senate members, officials, teachers, non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme.