Hyderabad: BJP blasted over cheap tactics to malign rivals

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders have come down heavily on the State police, alleging failure on its part to act on their complaints against abuses and malicious campaign against them on social media.

Government Whip B Suman and Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy lashed out at the Chintapandu Naveen Kumar popularly known as 'Teenmar Mallanna' for body shaming of the son of IT Minister KT Rama Rao in social media. "What is the State police doing when such a malicious campaign is going on in social media? We have already complained to the DGP. If the police does not take any action, our workers will be compelled to respond. The police should book suo moto cases," Suman demanded, justifying the attack on Navin Kumar. He alleged that the BJP leaders were making derogatory comments against women and the family members of political opponents.

Suman hit out at the BJP leadership for encouraging the bad culture of bad-mouthing opponents and taking names of their family members. "I don't think that Navin made these comments on his own as he was provoked by the BJP leadership," he said. He warned the people of the State would surely hit the BJP leader Navin with slippers for his foul language and body shaming comments.

Referring to the allegations against him in social media, Suman said that he does not have any more assets than which he had mentioned in the election affidavit. He offered to give them to BJP chief Bandi Sanjay if he proved his allegations of minting money.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao also took to twitter to criticise Navin, "Dragging families, finding ways to humiliate them and now oiling their social media machinery to spread malicious information is a well-known strategy of the BJP. If they think they can restrain us, I want to remind them that we are a rock-solid wall, which can never be broken," he said. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar also criticised the body shaming of the family members of minister KTR by Navin.

PUC Chairman Jeevan Reddy asked whether the BJP leaders would accept the same comments against the son of Home Minister Amit Shah. If 'Teenmar Mallanna' does not change his attitude, the TRS workers would teach him a lesson, he added.