Hyderabad: BJP celebrates Seva Lal Jayanthi

Hyderabad: State BJP on Tuesday organised the birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Seva Lal Maharaj at the party headquarters. State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid floral tributes.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi claimed that reservations for STs would be withdrawn in Telangana if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Constitution was implemented in the State. He declared that the party would build Sevalal Maharaj temples at all thandas across the State after coming to power.

He said the Centre was ready to set up a tribal university in Telangana as soon as possible. "The delay in establishing the university was being caused due to non-allocation of land by the State government".

Bandi said the party was holding Sevalal's birth anniversary celebrations in districts under the aegis of their ST Morcha wing. "Sevalal Maharaj helped tribals to overcome their problems; Sevalal united 10 crore tribals in the country", he stated.

Targeting the CM, Bandi alleged that he was chasing tribals away from their forests by carrying out attacks with the help of the Forest department officials. He charged that the CM had forgotten his promise to distribute podu lands to tribals.

The BJP leader claimed that several hamlets in the State did not have basic amenities like roads and drinking water. He said KCR was not bothered about problems of tribals, who owned podu lands.