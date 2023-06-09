Hyderabad: BJP demands white paper on irrigation project

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to release a whitepaper on the newly created ayacut under the Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing the media, he said the State government's Pragati Nivedika (progress report) claims it had spent Rs 1,55,210.86 lakh crore on irrigation projects and provided water to 17.23 lakh acres. ”But it has contradicted itself in the report claiming that it provided water to new ayacut of 18.25 lakh acres from the Kaleshswaram project alone. It has stabilised 18.82 lakh acre ayacut. How is this possible?

“It exposes government for fudging figures to make tall claims”, he asserted.