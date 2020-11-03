Hyderabad: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao launches voter enrollment drive

Hyderabad: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Monday launched voter enrollment drive organised by Telangana Minority Morcha in Darulshifa under Charminar Assembly Constituency.

In the camp which was organised by BJP state spokesperson, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, several leaders from this part of the City including Pandu Yadav, District President, Rakesh Jaiswal, Mir Hadi Ali , Pradeep Jaiswal, P Mahender, Rajesh Yadav, Syed Sarwar Hussain and other senior party leaders took part.

Firasath informed that camp will be working till November 3, from morning 10 am to 6 pm and urged all graduates and new voters to enroll themselves as voters.

The MLC said voting is a fundamental right of every citizen that enables them to choose their future leader. "Voting is not merely a process of selecting a leader, it is also a process that helps us realise the importance of being a citizen.

Any person who is eligible to cast a vote, must get enroll as a voter and contribute towards the smooth functioning of democracy," he emphasised.