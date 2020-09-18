Hyderabad: BJP pays rich tributes to Telangana freedom fighters

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Thursday paid rich tributes to the people who laid down their lives for the freedom of erstwhile Nizam state to merge with Indian Union.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Delhi and recalled the Telangana peoples struggle for freedom from the dectatorial rule of Nizam to join with India. Listing out the atrocities met out to the people by Razakars, he said it was unfortunate on the part of the State government was not celebrating September 17 officially.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day. He criticised Chief Ministre K Chandrashekar Rao for not celebrating the occasion officially when the neighbouring Maharastra and Karnataka have been doing the same officially.

He said that the struggle of people to free Hyderabad state from Nizam's rule is a history that needs to be scripted in golden letters.

He said the Telangana's struggle for liberation should be handed over to the future generations to inspire them. He said that celebrating the independence day is the birthright of the people and CM KCR cannot object to it, the BJP leaders said.

Kumar reminded how the TRS chief questioned the governments in the united Andhra Pradesh for not celebrating the September 17 officially. However, he backtracked on the same after coming to power for his appeasement and vote bank politics. He said that it is high time for CM KCR to govern the State as per the peoples' aspirations. Failing, his party will work with a single agenda to free the State from the clutches of the TRS, he said.

Hoisting the national flag at the party headquarters, former State BJP chief Dr K Laxaman said that his party is demanding to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially, as people breathed their freedom from the autocratic Nizam's rule.

He dismissed that his party has any political motives in demanding for the official celebration of the Telangana Liberation Day.

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao listed out the names of Chakali Ilamma, Komaram Bhim and many others who laid down their lives in the fight for freedom from the Nizam's rule.

The BJP leaders said that the saffron party will officially celebrate the day whenever it comes to power in the State.