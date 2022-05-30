Hyderabad: BJP resents demand to remove Savarkar's pic from museum

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Sunday criticised the Congress and MIM for demanding removal of Veer Savarkar's picture from Salarjung Museum. "The Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this low-level politicking of Congress and MIM. They are lowering the stature; I think the MIM does not have any. But, Congress is lowering the stature of a national party by bickering about small issues."

Rao stated that freedom fighters are now being celebrated with 75 years of tribute. In that backdrop, instead of rising above petty politics, the Congress party is resorting to cheap tricks.

"The BJP wants people of this country to understand the level of politics that the Congress party degenerated to. If Veer Savarkar is not a freedom fighter what was he doing in jail? What was he doing most of his life in Andaman and other jails? "Why is it that you have to do twisting of facts to corner a man who has given his life to this country? Why is it that you can't rise above petty politics to recognise the great leaders of this nation?

"We could have also asked to remove Nehru's portrait from the gallery, as we are against Nehruvian politics". But, that is not the kind of politics BJP indulges in. We are above pettiness and above partisan politics. "When we look at national leaders and recognise them not by the party, but their contribution to the nation".

"The Congress party, which held itself as a grand old party, should stop and reflect, introspect how deep in dirt they have gone and dug themselves into".