Hyderabad: BJP sets deadline to release Hindu Vahini leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday warned the State Government that if it fails to unconditionally release two of the Hindu Vahini leaders, Santhoshji and Lingoji, by 8 am on Monday morning, the State Government has to face consequences. The two leaders were allegedly taken into custody by the police.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Karimnagar MP alleged that the party has credible information that the Hindu Vahini leaders have been taken into custody and have been subjected to third-degree treatment by the police.

He said that he had asked the District Police of Nirmal to take into custody whoever committed wrong in connection with the violence that broke out at Bhainsa and produce them before the court.

However, alleging that some police officials have been working at the behest of the Majlis and the ruling party and trying to implicate the BJP cadre and leaders who suffered in the incident, he said.

Asking the State government and State DGP not to test the patience of the BJP cadre, he warned, "If the party is forced then the State Government will be responsible for the consequences,"

He demanded that the two arrested Hindu Vahini leaders and party cadre should be released by 8 am on Monday. Failing, the party will have its way to get them freed, he said.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and a section of police and TRS ministers, Sanjay said, "This is the worst kind of politics being played in Telangana. The State Government and police had responded to the heinous incident of rape on a four-year-old girl only when the BJP raised the issue."

The party had got the girl and the scribes first at the Nizamabad hospital and later shifted to the hospital at Hyderabad. Till that time there was no response either from the police or from the State government.

"People were stabbed, properties were looted and set on fire, scribes and police were attacked by the anti-social elements. The law and order problems have been created in Bhainsa at the behest of the Majlis with the active support of a section of the police, "he alleged.

Claiming that the security of Hindus at Bhainsa is at stake and pointed out that some people who were banned from the neighboring state of Maharashtra have been taking shelter in Bhainsa.

They have been fermenting troubles and violence there with the support of the Majlis and a section of police remained mute spectators by allowing such incidents to take place.

Earlier, the State BJP chief claimed that the BJP candidates are all set to win the two MLC graduates' constituency elections despite the ruling TRS efforts to woo the voters by offering Rs 10,000 per vote and spent crores of rupees to win the elections.