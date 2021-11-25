Hyderabad: BJP stages protest seeking release of fee dues for BCs

Hyderabad: The State unit of BJP OBC Morcha has demanded the Telangana government to immediately release pending scholarships, fee reimbursement dues and loans for BC youth besides providing complete fee reimbursement to BCs from Hindus on par with BCs from Muslim and Christian minorities.

The BJP OBC Morcha on Wednesday staged a protest at BC Bhavan. Addressing the protesters, State BJP OBC Morcha president Ale Bhaskar Raaj said that the State government had allocated Rs 897 crore for about 14 lakh households under 11 corporations in the last seven years and has spent only Rs 150 crore, which makes up to 18.5 per cent of the allocated funds.

"The TRS government had washed away its hands by sanctioning loans worth below Rs 50,000 to over 46,000 persons ahead of 2018 elections. Nearly five lakh more people are waiting for the sanction of loans," he pointed out.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of nurturing discontent between Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and wandering groups, he said out of Rs 2,500 crore allocated to the MBC Corporation between 2017-2021, the State could spend only Rs 7 crore on 1,419 people, which came to only 0.3 per cent.

Adding that the State government was suppressing the voices of BCs, the BJP OBC Morcha leaders said that about Rs 3,000 crore scholarship dues were pending and parents and students were facing pressure from college managements to pay the fee dues.