Hyderabad: BJP to launch awareness campaign on farm laws says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party is chalking out an action plan to create awareness among farmers on the new farm Act enacted by the Centre.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that the awareness campaign will be taken up at polling booth level in every village and to brief them on the benefits of the new acts. Also, the party will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him and his government for bringing new agriculture policies and reforms for the benefit of the farmers. Besides, the party will also hold round table conferences at the district and mandal headquarters to create awareness on the new farm reforms among people.

Kumar said that the new reforms removed the middlemen to protect the farmers by giving them the freedom to sell their agriculture produce anywhere they want. The sole motto of the reforms was to double the income of the farmers, he added.

The BJP State chief said that until now the farmers have no right to decide the sale price for their produce. The buyers will be purchasing the agriculture produce at the doorsteps of the farmers.

In turn, these will provide relief to farmers of incurring the transport changes. Besides, they don't have to pay any cess, market fee and other taxes to sell their hard cultivated agriculture yields, he said. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is opposing the new farm laws for selfish motives. He asked the TRS chief to do some self-introspection on the issue.