Hyderabad: BJP to up ante, asks government to build new prisons

Nampally: BJP Members of Parliament and State leaders on Wednesday came down heavily on the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, condemning action against the BJP cadres and leaders in Warangal. They called out the police for selectively filing cases against the BJP leaders and letting off TRS cadres who unleashed an attack on BJP office and set fire to the vehicles of the BJP leader. Nizambad MP Aravind Dharmapuri said, "KCR should start constructing new prisons instead of new secretariat. We will see how many cases will be filed against BJP leader. BJP leaders and cadre are all prepared to fight against the atrocities by the State government." Adilabad MP Soyam Bapur Rao said, "We welcome the release of BJP Warangal Urban District president Ravu Padma and Warangal Rural District president Kondeti Sridhar and the BJC cadre on bail today." Lashing out at the TRS chief, former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkata Swamy said, "KCR should spell out his stand on the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhaya. MLAs (of TRS) making controversial statements following the directions of KCR."

Sounding a warning, BJP leader and former MP Vijaya Shanthi, said, "I am prepared to go to Warangal and take part in the protests in person. Agitations, arrests and jails are not new to the BJP cadre. If we decide to go all out then prisons in the State aren't enough to detain us. There will be serious consequences, if the TRS government fails to change its attitude. Harassing 44 BJP cadre and leaders with arrests to but allowing the TRS cadre who were responsible to the attacks on BJP office and set fire to the vehicles of BJP leaders to go scot free is unjustified."

Saffron party MLC candidates of Warangal Graduates Constituency, and State general secretary, G Premender Reddy said, "Foisting false cases cannot stop our fight against the undemocratic and anti-people policies. foisting false cases and arrests cannot deter BJP cadre." Another BJP State leader and general secretary Bangaru Sruthi said "BJP cadre cannot be scared with the police highhandedness. TRS is trying to play politics by hurting the feelings of Hindus."