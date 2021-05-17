Hyderabad: BJP urges Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to include Covid treatment in Arogyasri

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the government to include Covid-19 treatment in Aarogyasri and also implement the Aayushman Bharat scheme in the State.

Bandi Sanjay said that over 80 per cent of the Telangana population belongs to the poorer sections. Since the first wave of Corona in March 2020, the Telangana government hasn't done anything to ramp up medical infrastructure both in the rural and the urban areas, despite funds from the union government, which has accentuated the current corona crisis and the plight of the poor.

Sanjay said that hundreds of people who were getting affected by Corona daily have been desperately searching for beds in private hospitals as the meagre facilities for Corona treatment in the government sector is always completely occupied.

The poor people have no option but to admit themselves to private hospitals which are exploiting the situation and charging indiscriminately. Many poor people either are dying unable to afford treatment or mortgaging their properties to be in debt for the rest of their lives, he said.

The BJP president sought the intervention of the Governor in directing the government to ensure the inclusion of Corona under the Aarogyasri scheme which will benefit about 80 lakh families. He also wanted the government to implement a worldwide acclaimed Ayushman Bharat scheme under which the eligible poor will get benefits up to Rs 5 lakhs.

Sanjay recalled that the chief minister made a statement on the floor of the house that Ayushman Bharath scheme would be implemented in the state which was further endorsed by Telangana chief secretary in the CMs meet with the Prime Minister on December 30.

"The magnitude of the crisis which has hit the lives and livelihoods across the spectrum of life and the worst hit are the poor people. We all have a collective responsibility to save the vulnerable and the only way for that is to facilitate quality medical help," said Sanjay.