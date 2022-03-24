Hyderabad: Black tints make a comeback in city

Hyderabad: With mercury levels soaring, black films and heavily tinted glasses are back in the city.

However, the city police have launched a special drive against tinted glasses. Social activists claim there is lack of awareness against black glasses among people. He alleges that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is passing vehicles with tinted glasses for registration. In a clear violation of norms, car-owners are driving their vehicles with black tinted windows to beat the heat. In 2012, the Supreme Court had issued a complete ban on black films on safety glasses and side glasses of all vehicles throughout the country. As per RTA, black films are prohibited, though brand manufactured-tinted glasses are 30 per cent permissible.

The traffic police are imposing challans of Rs 1,000 for a violation and peeling off the film. According to the activists, citizens are clearly violating the rule, as the RTA, Traffic Police and Vigilance department have failed to implement the rule and the orders of the Supreme Court.

"Nearly 60 per cent of cars in the Greater Hyderabad limits are tinted, starting 50 per cent tinted to whole black glasses. This shows authorities have failed to implement the orders," said M Dayanand, general secretary, Telangana Autos and Motors Welfare Union.

However, it has been observed that the RTA offices in the city are passing vehicles with tinted windows, specially those for renewal. Dayanand said "they must stop registrations as well as renewal of vehicles with tinted glasses. They have full power to even seize such vehicle; but hardly any vehicle gets seized. Registrations are passed at these offices," he pointed out.

Lack of awareness on tinted glass

Most car-owners are unaware that tinted glasses are prohibited. They fix them at car decor shops. "There is a lack of awareness among people against tinted windows. Car decors and accessory shop-owners are illegally fixing black films by telling car-owners that they are 'RTA approved'. The Traffic police, along with the Vigilance department, must take a serious note and create awareness on this. Also, they should take action against such car decor shops," added Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

Tinted glasses block side and rear view, which can lead to accidents. Some car-owners are using sunshades and curtains. Some high-end cars are having a facility to draw up black screens. The Supreme Court order is that there should be clear visibility inside a vehicle. No film is to be pasted to safety glasses; it should be VLT (Visual Light Transmission) free.