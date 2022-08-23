Hyderabad: Boali stepwell at Dargah Saidanima set to regain its past glory

Hyderabad: After years of neglect, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) began the restoration works of the historical Baoli (step-well) present in the premises of Dargah Hazrat Saida-bi-Ma Sahiba near Tank Bund.

Due to lack of maintenance the stepwell was lying in a disused state, uncared for and totally in a state of neglect. The staircase of the stepwell was invisible and also damaged. People nearby were reportedly dumping construction waste and burning wood material inside the stepwell. Finally, the HMDA has taken up the stepwell works to regain its past glory.

The Baoli is said to be built in memory of Hazrat Saida-bi-Ma Sahiba, famous as Saidanima in the middle of 19th century, situated opposite to Sailing Club near Tank Bund. The age-old well, used to be unique and popular in those days with a 'lighting lamp' in it.

As per historians, for lighting a lamp one needs electricity, battery, oil or ghee but a unique and magical lamp present in this heritage Baoli lights up with water. This grand structure has an astonishingly wealthy history.

According to HMDA, presently, cleaning of the stepwell is underway, and tons of debris and garbage accumulated over a period of years in it is being removed.

Taking to the social media, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar said the Saidanima stepwell is being restored and that works were underway. "Ongoing cleaning and restoration work at Saidanima stepwell by HMDA," he tweeted. He also posted a picture of the stepwell. Syed Meraj Nawab a descendant of Saida-bi-Ma Sahiba said, "The tomb was built in a structure of Asif Jah and Moghal. There was encroachment in the tomb premises, and some locals were filling construction waste into the well with an aim to take over the well and built a temporary shop on it. However, with the restoration works by the HMDA, the encroachments would be stopped and the Boali will regain its past glory," he added. The stepwells including Bansilalpet stepwell, Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli Choutuppal stepwell, and Shiva Bagh Baoli are being restored by the HMDA.