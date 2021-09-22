Hyderabad: Boduppal residents demand permanent solution to water logging

Hyderabad: Local resident are demanding a permanent solution to issue of water logging, as once again fear and panic gripped due to sudden downpour on Monday. They are in a dilemma that they could face water-logging like last year if rain continues for some more days.

The residents allege that due to two lakes, Anna Rai Cheruvu and Raa Cheruvu, they are facing hardship. Boduppal Municipal officials are not bothered to provide a permanent solution to families residing nearby. Last year a box drain was proposed at Anna Rai Cheruvu, but till date it has not been laid.

Said M Shiva Kumar of Dwarakanagar, Boduppal, "we have been mailing to officials of Boduppal Municipality almost every day to evolve a proper method of draining out water from roads after a downpour. There has been no action. As our locality is a low-lying area, we were victims of floods in October when water entered houses up to 5-6 feet."

Stated M Prashanth, a social activist of Boduppal, "sudden downpour every evening for the past three days has created a deep concern among locals. Since years we have been requesting officials, local leaders and State-level politicians to revive the lakes in Boduppal. But everything seems just to be an eyewash. Last year due to floods locals spent sleepless nights. We are vexed of complaining to officials. No concrete step is being taken to stop flooding in the area.

Observed another resident C Venkata,"every time officials are giving false promises that they will provide a permanent solution, but out pleas have fallen on deaf ears. It is a high time now;it would be better if this year the State government provides a permanent solution to stop the floods."