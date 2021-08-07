Hyderabad: Bolarum railway station cries for basic facilities

Bolarum: Once again Bolarum railway station is in limelight. When the South Central Railway (SCR) is coming up with various development projects, why does the station lack basic facilities, questioned local residents and commuters, who are facing hardships at the station. Vexed, they have taken up the issue on Twitter and tagged the SCR officials, requesting them to provide a proper back entrance to the station.

Murali Krishna, working president of, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC) said, "we are vexed with sending several written representations to the railway authorities regarding the development of the railway station, as it does not have a proper exit point.

There is only one main entrance gate. Due to the absence of an exit point, it takes 15 minutes to reach the main entrance. public will be happy if the railway officials just connect the FOB and develop the back entrance. Also, some railway construction materials are dumped at the station; it is not a dump yard."

CH Simhadri, a resident of Bolarum remarked, "on the western side of Bolarum station the foot over bridge (FOB) has no facility of back entrance. There is no proper ramp or provision of ticket vending machine, which are basic amenities for the public accessibility to platforms. There are only three platforms; the fourth platform has not been developed. How the railways can expect patronage and earnings."

"The SCR spent Rs 1 crore to develop the FOB, but it is not connected with back exit point. As this is one of the oldest stations, it would be better if the concerned officials develop the station as soon as possible," said Raj Shekar, another resident of Bolarum.