Hyderabad: Booster doses can prove vital to fight third wave

Hyderabad: The administration of booster doses of Covid vaccines was kick-started in the State on Monday. The first two doses of the vax were received by AIMIM MLAs Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar) and Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura).



Health Minister T Harish Rao, along with AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, launched the drive at Charminar Unani Hospital.

Speaking at the launch of vax drive, Rao said, "Booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccines could prove to be vital in the fight against the third wave due to the Omicron variant. All eligible individuals must ensure they get the booster jab at the earliest."

The minister announced that the State achieved 102 per cent completion of the first dose, 78 per cent of the second jab. Thirty-eight per cent children in 15-18 year age group have taken the first dose just six days.

The Health department has set a target of 47.84 lakh booster vaccine shots, including 41.5 lakh above 60 years, 634,000 FLWs and HLWs.