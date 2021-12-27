Hyderabad: Boundary wall of Hakeempet dargah damaged again

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board officials have registered a complaint against illegal occupants of Wakf land under Hazrath Hakeem Shah Baba Eidgah near Hakeempet in Jubilee Hills. The case was registered after the miscreants damaged the boundary wall of the dargah paving way to the nearby temple.

According to Nanal Nagar Division Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, despite registering several complaints, the encroachers were repeatedly attempting to occupy the land, and recently, by using the earth movers, they had demolished the boundary wall of the dargah.

"It was being done to disturb the communal harmony in the area. After the locals informed about the damage to boundary wall, the officials from TS Wakf Board, TS Heritage Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Revenue, MRO and police rushed to the spot," said Naseeruddin.

"After the fresh complaint by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the officials concerned inspected the area. To see that such incidents do not happen again, the Wakf Board even formed a Wakf Task force team," the corporator added. "Even after the Wakf Board registered complaints with the police, these occupants started occupying land of Eidgah and paving a route to the temple from inside the Eidgah. The Wakf Board and other officials filed a criminal case against the illegal occupants," informed the Wakf inspector.

The officials removed the encroachments and initiated works to reconstruct the damaged boundary wall.