Hyderabad: Brahmostavam concludes at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: The six-day Brahmostavam celebrations which started on May 3 at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded grandly on Sunday. As part of concluding day celebrations, Maha Purnahuti, Chakra Snanam to various utsavar deities were conducted in the morning, followed by Pushpa Yagam.

A grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Radha Govinda deities was performed in the evening with ecstatic bhajans and kirtans. The celebrations concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies. The most auspicious "Radha Govinda 108-Kalasha Maha Abhishekam '' began amid chanting of vedic mantras and soul-stirring melodious Harinam Sankirtan by devotees. Lords Radha Govinda, were offered devotion panchamrita (milk,curd,honey), panchagavya (5 auspicious items from cow), varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, varieties of flowers, special aushadhis, navaratnas A ceremonial bath with the holy waters collected by devotees from the seven rivers of India was also given.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad performed 'Radha Govinda Maha Abhisekham'. Later holy waters were sprinkled on the gathered devotees, as part of Maha Samprokshanam. Many devotees from across the city participated enthusiastically in the celebrations. They took Lord's blessings. Addressing the devotees, Prabhuji said, "the six-day-long Brahmotsavam celebrations concluded today. These festivities were performed strictly as per Shastric injunctions under the supervision of experienced archakas. The successful completion of the Brahmotsavam would certainly please their Lordships and bring in peace and prosperity to everyone. He also informed that ''Hare Krishna Golden Temple will be celebrating Narsimha Jayanthi on May 15, Sunday.

Elaborate arrangements for prasadam distribution and visitors' conveniences were provided at the temple. All programmes were conducted with strict observation of Covid guidelines.