Hyderabad: Brochure for National meet on MSMEs released

Hyderabad: As part of Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Department of Business Management Osmania University, in association with KGR Institute of Technology and Management, will be conducting a two-day National Conference on 'The Role of MSMEs in India-A Road to Sustainable Development' very soon. In view of the above, a brochure was released on Monday.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor OU, urged the department to conduct such programs along with organizing 50 lectures of eminent personalities drawn from the various universities, institutions, and industries to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebrations.