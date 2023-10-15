  • Menu
Hyderabad: BRS candidate promises solutions to all issues

Hyderabad: BRS candidate promises solutions to all issues
Hyderabad: Uppal BRS MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy has made the promise of addressing all the pending issues in the assembly constituency limits.

Addressing at the party’s ‘ Atmeeya Sammelanam’ at Chilukanagar division here in the city, Bandari Lakshma Reddy said that he already established five libraries in the Uppal constituency and assured to set up Skill Development Centres for the unemployed youth soon after he is elected as MLA.

The BRS MLA candidate said that the state government has sanctioned a 100-bed hospital in Uppal constituency and released the GO two days ago.

He will take initiatives to establish another junior and degree colleges in the Assembly segment, and submitted a memorandum to State Education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy in this regard recently.

X