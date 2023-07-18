Hyderabad: BRS to capitalise on welfare schemes

Hyderabad: BRS proposes to go to people with one single promise that it would continue all the developmental and welfare schemes it was implementing in the state for the next five years.



The pink party feels that they had announced several unique schemes which had become a model for the country and hence there is no need to have a ‘Mega Manifesto’ or make some new promises. The BRS with its schemes and performance had won the hearts of the people in the last nine years. This is the brand of the BRS. What is required is to effectively take these schemes and policies into the people, the party leadership feels.

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have told the party top leaders that that there was no need to announce new sops. Telangana development model should be its only agenda. This decision assumes importance as BRS has been kept aside both by the Congress-led opposition parties and the NDA. Hence, the party feels that all-out efforts should be made to project and promote the TS developmental model. The BRS is also working out a plan to publicise the Telangana model of development across the country and test the waters at the national level.

This model, KCR firmly believes, was addressing the needs of all sections of society on a saturation basis. At the most, KCR may announce a hike in pension amount for certain category of people. This, however, would not be part of the election manifesto.

Sources said KCR is of the opinion that huge promises would not fetch votes. The Congress tried this in 2018 but failed to woo the voters.

They said CM feels that people will repose faith in the parties and leaders who are committed to genuinely serve them. They also want leaders who care for all sections of society and hence BRS will opt for “zero manifesto.”