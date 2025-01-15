Hyderabad: Brutal Petrol Attack on Family in Alwal Over Love Affair

A horrifying incident occurred in the Alwal police station area. In a fit of anger, a man named Pradeep was attacked with petrol because of his love for a girl. Since Pradeep was not at home at the time, his parents, Prakash and Hemalatha, became the victims. The attackers poured petrol on them and set them on fire. At the same time, a four-year-old girl named Chandni, who was at the house, suffered minor burns to her leg from the spilled petrol.

Prakash, who sustained 50% burns, was quickly rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Hemalatha had partial burns, and the little girl also received treatment at the hospital. The attackers—Nandakumar, Lakshmi, and a few others—came to Pradeep's house around 8 PM last night. They brought petrol bottles with them, poured the petrol on Pradeep's family members, and set them on fire.

At the time of the attack, Pradeep wasn’t home, so the attackers targeted his family instead. Pradeep, who works in the entomology department, was allegedly harassing Nandakumar and Lakshmi's daughter in the name of love. Angered by this, the attackers decided to take revenge by attacking his family. The police suspect that the incident was caused by a love affair. The Alwal police have registered a case and are investigating the matter from all angles. One suspect has been detained and is being questioned.