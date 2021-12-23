  • Menu
Hyderabad: BTech student jumps off hostel building in Bachupally, dies

A BTech first year student jumped from the hostel building he was residing at in Bachupally on Thursday morning.

Hyderabad: A BTech first year student jumped from the hostel building he was residing at in Bachupally on Thursday morning. The victim was idnetied as Shiva Nagule.

Shiva was pursuing BTech at an engineering college in Bachupally and was residing in a hostel in the same area. In the wee hours of today, Shiva jumped from 13th floor of the hostel building and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The police who reached the spot after being alerted by the hostel staff recovered a suicide note in which it was said that he slipped into depression due to personal reasons and was ending his life.

The police registered a case and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A probe is on.

