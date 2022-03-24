Hyderabad: Buddhavanam likely to be thrown open in May

Hyderabad: The biggest Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, Buddhavanam project, at Nagarjunasagar is soon to be thrown open for people. It is likely to be connected to the Chakaligattu Island.

According to officials, work at the park was almost complete; facilities like CCTV facility, ticketing machines and others are needed for the inauguration. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday directed officials to take steps to finish the work so as to inaugurate it. He also asked them to prepare a detailed project report for development of Chakaligattu Island, near Buddhavanam, so as to develop the place as a tourist destination.

Regarding the Buddhavanam project, sources said, CCTV cameras, ticketing machines and ticketing staff were needed. Authorities have trained guides; six out of ten guides are ready to explain to visitors the prominence of the place. The sources also said that regular maintenance was needed; system has to be in place. According to officials, 700-800 visitors are coming to see the project on Sundays. The average footfall at the Buddhist site is 300 a day.

There are no tickets now but would be in place by the time the park is inaugurated. According to official sources, the project may be inaugurated during the Buddha Purnima in May.The State government proposes to connect the Buddhavanam project with Chakaligattu Island. According to officials, the island is spread across 700 acres. There are some remains associated with Buddhists. The land belongs to the Forest department; any development should be taken up in coordination with the concerned officials, said sources. People are visiting the place using a boat

The minister directed officials to get the DPRs for the proposed Archaeological Museum at Manyam Konda Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple.