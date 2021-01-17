Hyderabad: Builder grabs TVCC land

Malakpet: The Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) has lodged a complaint against the builder for extending the construction in its land. With the support base of wooden poles visible inside the boundary wall of the TVCC office here, the five-floor building and its balconies extend over the prime government land.

According to official sources, for the last few months, the work has been going on beside the Government High School for Deaf on TVCC land. The builder intentionally extended the balconies into the corporation land.

"As per the permission, the construction must be at least 10 ft away from the boundary wall, but the pillars were raised inching the boundary wall. The building has extended around six ft in the land," said a TVCC employee on condition of anonymity.

According to the employee, the construction has been going on for the last several months. The TVCC authorities have also lodged a complaint with GHMC, but it has not acted. Entire ground-plus five floors were already constructed. Still the works are going on.

Other buildings have been constructed, but are away from the boundary wall. But this building has been attached to the wall. "In future, for the development of corporation or the deaf school, due to this extension problems may arise. The builder should have constructed leaving this land. "How can a private proprietor encroach and extend the building in government land. Why is GHMC not taking up a demolition drive against the extension?" the employee asked.

When contacted, the Joint MD of TVCC and director/commissioner, Disabled Welfare B Shailaja said the corporation has lodged a complaint against the illegal extension to the police and GHMC. The work was stopped. Legal action will be taken against the encroachment shortly," she added.