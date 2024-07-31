Hyderabad: Bullet fired from ‘shooting range’ strikes woman

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was injured in her leg after being struck by a bullet in Gandipet on Tuesday, according to the police.

The woman suspects the bullet may have been fired from a nearby shooting range. In her complaint, she reported that around 11:30 am, while washing clothes at home, a bullet hit her left leg, causing it to bleed.

The woman's family members informed the media that they reported the incident to the police, and the team arrived at their house to investigate. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and later discharged. A case has been registered at the Narsingi police station based on her complaint.