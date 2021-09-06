Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with lakhs worth ornaments in Neredmet

Burglars in Neredmet of Hyderabad city made away with several lakhs worth gold and silver ornaments late on Sunday night. The police said that the incident occurred when the residents locked the house and went to attend an event.



The police suspected that the burglars broke into the house after midnight and opened the almirah and fled with cash, gold and silver ornaments. However, the incident came to light when the residents returned home and learned about the burglary. The worth of the stolen property is yet to be ascertained.

The Neredmet police registered a case and are investigating. CCTV footage in the nearby areas is also being verified to nab the burglars at the earliest. A Local gang is suspected behind the burglary.