Hyderabad: Bus shelters at Nizampet lack basic facilities

Hyderabad: Most bus shelters under the Nizampet Municipal limits lack basic facilities such as surface of floors being rough, no lighting and encroachment by street vendors. Vexed with the issue, a few locals took up the issue on social media and demanded development of bus shelters.

They alleged that almost all bus shelters in Nizampet need proper maintenance. A few are totally damaged. Another major problem is that it is causing hardship to people board buses because of the encroachment by street vendors.

Said Kumar of Nizampet, "Almost all bus stands in Nizampet are encroached. The complete area is occupied by street vendors. For that reason, it is becoming difficult for commuters to board buses. As they obstruct buses they are not halting here. We are forced to run behind buses. We have complained to the concerned officials to take strict action against vendors but all fell on deaf ears. Daily we are facing hardships, as buses are hardly visible due to encroachment."

I Y Raghu Rama Rao, another resident alleged, "I don't understand why the Nizampet Municipality is not taking any permanent step to develop the bus stop. All most of all bus stands in Nizampet are not fully in usable condition. Due to lack of maintenance bus stands are in vulnerable state, as a few shelters are so pathetic that we can stand there. Many times, we have complained to the concerned officials regarding the issue, but no step has been taken."