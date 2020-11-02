Hyderabad : Business experts call for inclusive growth

Hyderabad : Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean of Indian School of Business (ISB), said that future was already here and the impact of technology was immense. One should reimagine the future and work towards that direction and cater to the changing demand of the stakeholders, he said.

He was speaking at the inaugural edition of ISB's PGPMAX Leadership Summit, 2020 organised online on October 31, in which, industry captains and thought leaders shared their insights on the theme- Reinvent, Rebuild and Revive.

He underlined that the need of the hour was to change one's mindset, become more resilient, agile, flexible and gear up to meet the challenges. Besides, organisations should invest in people and build on their capabilities.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Ltd and Executive Board member, ISB, called on the need to foster and promote responsible competitiveness and add more value to the society and facilitate inclusive growth. "Organisations should raise the bar of performance and become more purposeful and contribute to societal benefits.

A leader must have learning ability and must be able to get extraordinary results out of ordinary people," Puri said, calling on the need to create, capture and retain value in India and further build the intellectual capital in the country.

Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP, Indian Subcontinent has asked the students to create opportunities for themselves and do not follow the beaten track. "Communicate with clarity to ensure your message gets reinforced and keeps the team motivated," he underlined. You need to be with your people, be authentic, transparent, and continue to grow in the same direction, he added.

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, "We have advanced in digital transformation by at least five years. The correct approach to implement digital transformation requires a change in processes and change in the way we work.

The culture and the competence of the leadership team is important for digital transformation in the organisation. Communicating, developing people and aligning them is the best way to deal with challenges."

Others experts who shared their insights included Dipali Goenka, CEO & Joint MD, Welspun India Ltd; Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group; Professor Harbir Singh, Mack Professor, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Shivananda, CTO, Paypal and Savi Baveja, Partner, Bain & Co.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) this year has instituted the annual 'PGPMAX Leadership Summit with a vision to nurture the leader in every individual and fuel future opportunities and untapped avenues. Part- II of the PGPMAX Leadership Summit, 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 7.